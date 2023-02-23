Jerry Robert Wearing

Remembering Jerry Robert Wearing who died a year ago on February 24th, 2022.
Cherished, loved and loving father, husband, brother, son, uncle, family of the heart member and friend. Respected hockey goalie, honorary Ukrainian dancer, community volunteer and colleague.
We carry you with us in our hearts while missing you every day. Emily, Katherine, Eleanor and Doug. Obituary-

Just Posted

Farmer and Ukrainian military volunteer Oleh His inspects his grain crop in the small town of Cherneve in western Ukraine on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. He’s received several grain storage sleeves from Canada through the UN Food and Agriculture Organization after the Russian invasion destabilized the country’s food supply. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Osman
VIDEO: Canadian grain storage arrived just in time for Ukrainian farmer