Remembering Jerry Robert Wearing who died a year ago on February 24th, 2022.
Cherished, loved and loving father, husband, brother, son, uncle, family of the heart member and friend. Respected hockey goalie, honorary Ukrainian dancer, community volunteer and colleague.
We carry you with us in our hearts while missing you every day. Emily, Katherine, Eleanor and Doug. Obituary-
