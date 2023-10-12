Jennifer Meagan Hooseman

In Loving Memory ~
My beautiful daughter, I can’t believe it has been a year without you. The tears have not dried up, the world is quieter, and nothing is the same. Big heart, beautiful soul, bright smile, contagious laughter, expert cuddler. You were a gift to us, and we were lucky to have you in our lives.
I miss and love you to the depths of my soul. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
We love you Jen and we see you. Feathers.
Obituary-
