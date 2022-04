In Loving Memory ~

Gordon Thomas (April 6, 1929 – December 9, 2016)

Helen Thomas (June 23, 1930 – May 2, 2021)

Mom and Dad, We Miss You

A beautiful memory dearer than gold,

Of parents whose worth can never be told,

There’s a place in our hearts no one can fill,

We miss you Mom and Dad, and we always will.

Love, Du & Nathalie, Judy, Tammy, Russ, and Tracy & Don Obituary-