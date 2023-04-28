Gerhard Franz Miller

In Memory ~
June 25, 1930 – May 14, 2017

Do not stand on my grave and weep
I am not there I do not sleep
I am a thousand winds that blow
I am the diamond glints on snow
I am the sunlight on ripened grain
I am the gentle autumn rain
… Do not stand at my grave and cry
I am not there. I did not die.
by Mary Elizabeth Frye

Loved always by Donna, Brad and Joan, Heather and Jay, Brenda, Ken and Cassie, Elisabeth and Robert, Ursula, his brother Rudi, sister-and-law Inga, and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
