Gerhard Franz Miller

June 25, 1930 – May 14, 2017

Do not stand on my grave and weep

I am not there I do not sleep

I am a thousand winds that blow

I am the diamond glints on snow

I am the sunlight on ripened grain

I am the gentle autumn rain

… Do not stand at my grave and cry

I am not there. I did not die.

by Mary Elizabeth Frye

Loved always by Donna, Brad and Joan, Heather and Jay, Brenda, Ken and Cassie, Elisabeth and Robert, Ursula, his brother Rudi, sister-and-law Inga, and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

