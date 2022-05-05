Gerhard Franz Miller

In Loving Memory ~
April 25, 1930 ~ May 14, 2017
When you awaken in the morning’s hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there; I did not die.
by Mary Elizabeth Frye
In loving memory – Donna, children Ken and Cassie, Elisabeth and Robert, Pat, Brad and Joan, Heather and Jay, and Brenda. Brother Rudi and Inga. and many grandchildren.
