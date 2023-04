In Memory of ~

Erwin Fredrich

November 22, 1928 — November 18, 2022

Theo Fredrich

May 13, 1933 – December 26, 2022

Come share your memories.

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Place: Eagles Hall,

921 – 1St Avenue Ladysmith

Time: 1:00 pm to 4 pm

Refreshments will be served

Gone but not Forgotten