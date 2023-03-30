Duane Venturini

In Loving Memory ~
October 28, 1985 – April 5, 2008
A butterfly lights down
so softly, so gently,
A bit of GLORY and COLOR.
Then, after a moment,
It catches a breeze and flies away…
But its BEAUTY stays behind.
Sadly missed by Mom, Dad,
Lisa, Jordan & Family
Obituary-

Previous story
Pam Pineo

Just Posted

Barrier fences stand in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the eve of the visit of King Charles III at the German capital, in Berlin, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will make an official visit to Germany from March 29 to 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
King Charles III makes world debut as tour starts in Germany

Pop-up banner image