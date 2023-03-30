Duane Venturini

In Loving Memory ~
October 28, 1985 – April 5, 2008
A butterfly lights down
so softly, so gently,
A bit of GLORY and COLOR.
Then, after a moment,
It catches a breeze and flies away…
But its BEAUTY stays behind.
Sadly missed by Mom, Dad,
Lisa, Jordan & Family
Obituary-
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- News
- Sports
- Cannabis
- Travel
- Podcasts
- Video
- Opinion
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Contact Us