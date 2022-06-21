June 21, 2022

In Honour ~

As some people journey through life, they leave footprints wherever they go – footprints of kindness & compassion, humor & inspiration. Even when they’re gone, we can still look back and clearly see the trail they left behind – a trail so bright with hope & love that invites us to follow.

We are remembering Dr. Dale Henry today & everyday. We can measure time but we cannot measure loss.

The joy & liveliness he brought to the world forever carries on in his legacy. Dale’s presence is missed beyond words but his memory is still here and will always be shared & felt in our hearts.

♥ Those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever ♥ Your Dental Family xo.