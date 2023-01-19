Daniel Lawrence Rowe

I thought I saw you on the pier in San Francisco

Could have sworn it was you but briefly

Then gone

It certainly looked like you

When your soft voice gets softer

Like life in the middle of winter

No rush, no imperative

Except gravity

And time tick-ticking away

Bodies fold in on themselves

The distance exerts its will

And faint words become just silence.

But the more resonant song that is you

Warms and moves the ether in complex patterns

Like “the simple act of an oar’s stroke

Putting diamonds in the sea”*

And we remember.

Happy Birthday old friend.

* Donovan Leitch-Sand and FoamObituary-