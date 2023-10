October 12, 2023

In Loving Memory ~

September 23, 1942 – October 18, 2022

We feel a warmth around us,

like your presence is so near.

And we close our eyes to visualize

your face when you were here.

We endure the times we spent together,

and they are locked inside our hearts.

As long as we have those memories,

we will never be apart.

Deeply missed by husband Bill,

Darryl and Monika,

Daphne and John,

Evan and Ayesha, Alia and Kyle

Obituary-