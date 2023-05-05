Adam Kowalyshyn

In Loving Memory ~
November 3, 1938 May 20, 2021
In life we loved you dearly
In death we love you still
God has you in his keeping
We have you in our hearts,
You hold a place
No one else
Could ever fill
We miss you everyday
Love, Margaret Ann, Wendy Ann (Ron),
Daniel, and Hailey
For all the love you gave
Obituary-

