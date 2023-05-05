Adam Kowalyshyn

In Loving Memory ~

November 3, 1938 May 20, 2021

In life we loved you dearly

In death we love you still

God has you in his keeping

We have you in our hearts,

You hold a place

No one else

Could ever fill

We miss you everyday

Love, Margaret Ann, Wendy Ann (Ron),

Daniel, and Hailey

For all the love you gave

Obituary-