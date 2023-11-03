Turn off the Hard Rock: Coquitlam casino rebrands with Great Canadian company name

Move is timed with the opening of new Gordon Ramsay Burger restaurant

Signs outside Hard Rock Casino Vancouver in Coquitlam on Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Coquitlam’s casino is Hard Rock no more.

Great Canadian Entertainment’s property will become Great Canadian Casino Vancouver in December, around the time a new Gordon Ramsay Burger restaurant opens at 2080 United Blvd.

Ten years ago there, in 2013, Boulevard Casino was rebranded as Hard Rock Casino Vancouver.

The Great Canadian company, founded in 1982, counts the casino among its “flagship properties, exemplifying the highest standards of gaming, entertainment and service,” trumpets a news release on greatcanadian.com.

“The refreshed casino will offer a diverse selection of games, from classic table games to the latest in cutting-edge slots in addition to a host of all-new high-limit private gaming rooms for discriminating enthusiasts.”

It’s not clear what will happen to all the guitars and other music memorabilia displayed on the Hard Rock casino walls, although one Facebook user offered an update.

“I presume that the music memorabilia will be dispensed with. That would be a shame,” Mike Parkinson posted on the Hard Rock’s FB page Thursday (Nov. 2).

“It’s already been dismantled and taken away,” responded Darrell Pughe.

• MUSIC NOTES: At Hard Rock, Heart’s Ann Wilson says ‘Magic Man’ was written on King George Highway trips.

The casino’s Asylum lounge is popular with people who like to dance to music of live bands, and the nearby theatre is now booked by Live Nation Canada in a Canada-wide deal with Great Canadian announced in June.

The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Vancouver will host “a series of unforgettable performances, showcasing a diverse range of talents and providing guests with exceptional live entertainment experiences,” Great Canadian says.

Coming concerts and shows include The Tea Party with I Mother Earth (Nov. 17), A Christmas Rock Story: Holiday Circus Spectacular (Dec. 2), Take it To the Limit tribute to The Eagles (Dec. 31), hard rock bands Great White with Slaughter (Jan. 20) and Thunder From Down Under male strippers (Feb. 16), among other events found on hardrockcasinovancouver.com/events-concerts-list.

Great Canadian-operated casinos in B.C. include the Hard Rock in Coquitlam, River Rock in Richmond and also Elements Casino Surrey.

Great Canadian Entertainment has evolved beyond casinos and gaming.

“The company rebranded last year to Great Canadian Entertainment,” Gavin Whiteley, the company’s chief marketing officer, told Black Press Media in June.

“I will underline that a big part of the rebranding is to highlight our company’s focus on entertainment more broadly, not simply gaming, but also lean into exactly what we’re talking about today, which is live entertainment, live stage entertainment, music, concerts, sports, etcetera, all under one umbrella, one company. We’re not strictly a gaming company.”