Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker headline summer’s Rockin River Fest in flood-hit Merritt

‘Now more than ever, we need things to be excited about,’ city’s mayor says

Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker will headline this summer’s Rockin River Music Fest in Merritt, billed as “B.C.’s country music capital.”

The festival returns July 28-31 after a two-year hiatus with a lineup that also features Chris Janson, Billy Currington, HARDY, Randy Houser, Kip Moore, Jo Dee Messina and other country-music artists.

Surrey’s rising star Tyler Joe Miller is also on the bill, along with Rodney Atkins, Aaron Pritchett, Cam, Mackenzie Porter, Madeline Merlo, Kenny Hess, Chris Buck Band, Donny Grubb Band, Appaloosa, Becca Hess, Karen Lee Batten, Cross Parallel and Merle Swaggard.

The festival lineup was announced Tuesday (March 15) by Live Nation Entertainment, and tickets go on sale starting Thursday, March 17, at 10 a.m. on rockinriverfest.com.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Holy smokes!’: Surrey musician Tyler Joe Miller reacts after winning $25K ‘Top of the Country Contest’

McGraw, a three-time Grammy Award winner, will return to the Rockin River stage 17 years after playing in Merritt, during Merritt Mountain Music Festival.

“I can’t begin to explain how happy I am to see the return of the Rockin River Music Festival,” Merritt Mayor Linda Brown said in a news release. “This has been an unquestionably challenging couple of years for the City of Merritt, culminating with the November 2021 flood. Now more than ever, we need things to be excited about. We need things to look forward to, that make us feel vibrant and remind us that life can and will be good again, even if times are hard right now. We are thrilled to be a small part in bringing the sounds of Rockin River back to the Nicola Valley.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsLive musicMerrittmusic festivals