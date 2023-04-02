‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 to be filmed in Vancouver

This image released by HBO shows Pedro Pascal, left, and Bella Ramsey in a scene from the series “The Last of Us.” Season 2 of the series is set to be filmed in Vancouver. (Credit: HBO via AP)

Popular post-apocalyptic HBO series The Last of Us will be filming its second season in Vancouver.

The T.V. show, which follows the story line of a man and 14-year-old girl in the aftermath of a civilization-destroying global pandemic, is based in the United States but has been filmed in Canada.

Season 1 of the show was filmed in various locations around Alberta, but HBO has announced its second season will feature Vancouver-area sites.

Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement the city is “incredibly excited” to welcome the wildly popular show. He said it speaks to the strength of so-called Hollywood North.

Sim added that they are looking to continue to grow Vancouver’s film and television industry. He said he travelled to Los Angeles earlier in March and met with Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“As we look to the future, I’m confident that we will see even more productions decide to make their home in Vancouver.”

Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, said The Last of Us will be one of the largest productions ever brought to the province.

“This is a major boon to B.C.’s economy and an opportunity for global viewers of the show to experience the beauty of British Columbia.”

HBO hasn’t yet announced when filming will start.

