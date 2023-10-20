‘Space Explorers’ VR experience at Vancouver train station starting Nov. 15

Kids under 8 years of age won’t be admitted to the hour-long ‘immersive excursion’

A view of “Space Explorers: The Infinite” in promo video.

Another “immersive” exhibition in Vancouver aims to bring the beauty of the cosmos to Rocky Mountaineer station for two months.

Starting Nov. 15, “Space Explorers: The Infinite” offers a virtual-reality (VR) trip to the International Space Station that has entertained crowds in Montreal, Houston and other cities.

Inspired by NASA missions, the touring exhibit is an extension of the Emmy Award-winning series, “Space Explorers: The ISS Experience,” billed as the largest production ever filmed in space.

Using 360-degree videos and other tech, the exhibition promises “an hour-long immersive excursion through four captivating chapters that will reveal the many wonders of space exploration,” according to a post on theinfiniteexperience.world/vancouver.

Tickets are $25 for kids aged eight to 12, $30 for youth 13 to 24, $35 for anyone older than that. Children under eight years of age won’t be admitted, an event advisory notes.

A promo video shows exhibition-goers wearing VR goggles and standing in a large space.

Check it out below.