Rapper Jack Harlow, duo ODESZA coming to Surrey’s big FVDED in the Park music festival in June

Jack Harlow in the video for his song “Whats Poppin,” on youtube.com.

The lineup has been announced for Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music festival this summer.

The 2023 event will be headlined by Kentucky-raised rapper Jack Harlow and Bellingham-area electronic duo ODESZA, along with DJ Snake, Metro Boomin, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lane 8 and dozens of other electronic, dance and hip-hop artists.

The gathering at Holland Park, billed as “Western Canada’s largest summer music festival,” will be held on June 23 and 24, Blueprint Events and Live Nation Canada announced on Tuesday (Jan. 24).

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 on the website fvdedinthepark.com. The daily lineups, other than headliners Harlow on Friday, June 23 and ODESZA on Saturday, June 24, will be announced in the coming weeks, with single-day tickets available at that time.

The long list of 2023 FVDED entertainers also includes FERG, BIA, SG Lewis, Channel Tres, Wax Motif, Mariah The Scientist, Jeleel!, Deathpact, Apashe, LP Giobbi, Kasablanca, ATLiens, Golden Features, LŪN, Ivy Lab, Baynk, Capozzi, HoneyLuv, Eprom, Kompany, Nostalgix, SkiiTour, The Homies, Ravenscoon and Calcium.

Typically FVDED is held on the second weekend of July, but the 2023 festival has shifted to late-June dates.

• RELATED, from 2022: Rapper arrested on gang charges now replaced at Surrey’s FVDED music fest in July

Launched at Holland Park in 2015, FVDED in the Park returned in 2022 after a couple years of COVID-caused cancellations.

In 2021, event organizers had aimed to stage the postponed festival at Holland Park on Sept. 10-11, but those plans were scrubbed due to the pandemic. The 2020 festival was also cancelled.

“There’s a reason why FVDED in the Park has become one of the most popular music festivals in Western Canada, and why 50,000 fans flock to attend the two-day event each year,” Blueprint founder, Alvaro Prol, said last year.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsLive musicSurrey