On stage and ice in Vancouver, iconic movies come to life this fall

‘The Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Frozen’ stories are told in very different productions in November

Characters Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, Dorothy Gale and Scarecrow in CTORA Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.” (Contributed photo: Canna Zhou)

In November, two family-friendly shows based on popular movies can be seen in Vancouver — one on stage, the other on ice.

CTORA Theatre’s “The Wizard of Oz” is brought to Granville Island starting Friday (Nov. 3), followed by the Disney On Ice production of “Frozen & Encanto” at Pacific Coliseum.

A cast of 25 hits the stage in “Oz,” directed by Mark Carter and adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company. Closing Nov. 12, this version of the story recreates the memorable songs and iconic moments from the 1939 film.

Carter promises “a truly unique and captivating theatrical experience” at the Granville Island Stage, 1585 Johnston St.

“What sets us apart is our dedication to bringing the enchanting world of Oz to life in ways that haven’t been seen before on the Vancouver stage,” Carter said in a news release.

“We’re thrilled to announce we have engaged a U.S. company renowned for their expertise in special stage effects. With their expertise, we will be creating a seamless and awe-inspiring spectacle that will transport audiences over the rainbow and into the heart of Oz. This is a ‘Wizard of Oz’ like you’ve never seen before.”

CTORA Theatre is described as a not-for-profit organization providing opportunities for emerging artists to perform in professionally staged productions.

The run time for the company’s two-act “Oz” is around two hours, including intermission. Tickets ($18-$58, plus fees) are sold on ctora.ca, or call 778-885-8852.

A scene in Disney On Ice’s “Frozen” skating show, presented by Feld Entertainment. (Contributed photo)

Later in the month, Nov. 22 to 26, Feld Entertainment presents “Frozen & Encanto” at the rink on the PNE site in East Vancouver.

Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family live on skates, as well as fan favourites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and other Disney characters.

The “Frozen” story is narrated by is Olaf, the lovable snowman who likes warm hugs and all things summer. Later in the show, journey to a town in the mountains of Colombia where Mirabel Madrigal tells the “Encanto” tale of efforts to save the “casita,” her enchanted family home, alongside sisters.