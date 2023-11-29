Olsen, Brice, Swindell and The Reklaws joining Keith Urban at Sunfest 2024

Laketown Ranch will host another edition of Sunfest from Aug. 1 to 4 2024. (sunfestconcerts.com) .

Sunfest Music Festival is set to impress once again when it comes to superstars who will grace the stage in 2024.

Following on the heels of last year’s Laketown Ranch performances by Blake Shelton and Billy Currington, Keith Urban was announced as the headliner for the four-day festival set to take place next August.

Today, organizers revealed that joining Urban in performing on next year’s main stage will be Canadian Grammy nominee Steve Lee Olsen, followed by Nashville mainstay Lee Brice and Ontario native Josh Ross.

ACMA-winning songwriter and singer Cole Swindell will headline the last day of the festival followed by sibling country music duo The Reklaws.

The event will run from Aug. 1 to 4, with Vancouver’s The Washboard Union opening the festival on Thursday.

More acts are to be announced soon.

The all-ages event now has camping and passes available for sale. Tier One ticket pricing is available until Dec.5, at sunfestconcerts.com

Laketown Ranch features the largest permanent outdoor stage in Western Canada, set on a more than 250-acre site only minutes from Cowichan Lake.

