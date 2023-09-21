Monster Jam returns to Vancouver arena with Grave Digger, 7 other trucks in October

The trucks of Monster Jam are coming back to Vancouver for a second time this year.

The big-tire rigs return to the dirt at Pacific Coliseum from Oct. 6-8 for a weekend of stunt riding and races.

This time the eight trucks will include Grave Digger (driven by Tyler Menninga), Megalodon (Ashley Sanford), El Toro Loco (Armando Castro), Scooby Doo (Linsey Read), Monster Mutt Dalmatian (Bailey Shea), Velociraptor (Dave Olfert) Jurassic Attack (Dalton Widner) and Rockwell R.E.D (Jeff Souza).

Monster Jam-goers will see 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, two-wheel tricks and speeds of up to 70 miles an hour on the arena floor in East Vancouver, where they entertained crowds last March.

Ticket options include a Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience prior to the Saturday and Sunday events, where fans can see the big trucks up close and meet the drivers.

Tops among them is Grave Digger’s Tyler Menninga, the 2023 Stadium Championship Series Blue champion and 2-Wheel Skills Champ at Monster Jam World Finals this year.

His competition includes 2023 Rookie of the Year Ashley Sanford, driver of Megalodon, and “Rising Star” Armando Castro, behind the wheel of El Toro Loco.

Presented by Feld Motor Sports, Monster Jam times at Pacific Coliseum are 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. Tickets start at $22 on monsterjam.com.