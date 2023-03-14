Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon…” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment

Previous story
Topless protester crashes Junos, as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year
Next story
Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick

Just Posted

President Joe Biden meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Naval Base Point Loma, Monday, March 13, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks

Pop-up banner image