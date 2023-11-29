‘It hurts from smiling’: Country singer shouts out Kelowna crowd

Canadian country music star Brett Kissel loves Kelowna.

The “Make a Life, Not a Living” singer posted to Facebook saying how exhausted he was after his show on Nov. 24 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

“I don’t know if I’ve felt this way in my career ever,” Kissel expressed in a Facebook reel.

“I’m truly exhausted and it’s a beautiful feeling to be this exhausted and to have my cheeks hurt…It hurts from smiling.”

Kissel said some of the best crowds he’s had the opportunity to play for have been in Kelowna, calling the group on Thursday night “magnificent”, adding that him and the band played five encores. “I’ll never forget it as long as I live.”

The Compass Tour is en route to Naniamo for a show on Dec. 3 and Victoria on Dec. 5 before making its way east.

