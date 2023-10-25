‘Grinch’ musical to hit Vancouver stage weeks before we welcome Christmas

James Schultz as The Grinch and W. Scott Stewart as Old Max in the touring production of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.” (Contributed photo: Jeremy Daniel)

A touring musical production of “The Grinch” story will hit a stage in Vancouver several weeks before Christmas.

The dates are Nov. 14-18 for seven performances of “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” at The Centre in Vancouver.

Based on the popular book and TV show, the 85-minute production (no intermission) will include memorable songs such as “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas.” Max the Dog narrates as the mean, scheming Grinch aims to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Innovation Arts and Entertainment presents the holiday musical, directed by Matt August, choreographed by Bob Richard and set-designed by John Lee Beatty.

Tickets start at $68 on ticketmaster.ca, or call 604-263-2314. Show details are on GrinchMusical.com.