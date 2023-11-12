Federation of BC Writers offering a series of writing workshops

After receiving enthusiastic feedback for its first online writing intensive in July, the Federation of BC Writers has announced a second writing intensive, from Nov. 20-25.

“November’s writing intensive will focus on one of our most commonly received questions,” said executive director Bryan Mortensen. “First Draft Done – Now What?”

The intensive will include six days of presentations to help writers answer this question, giving them the tools they need to advance their craft and practice.

Featuring daily workshops from award-winning authors and publishers, the writing intensive will cover topics such as beta and sensitivity readers, working with editors, pre-publication visibility, overcoming imposter syndrome, the art of pitching, and more. Each session will be accompanied by suggested exercises, with opportunities for connection and discussion with other participants over the week. Most sessions will be recorded and made available to registrants for a month after the intensive.

While the FBCW operates from beautiful British Columbia, this event is open to writers of all skill levels from anywhere around the world. The sessions will occur either at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Pacific Standard Time over Zoom and will be approximately an hour in length.

For registration information and a list of sessions and presenters, visit bcwriters.ca/intensive

British Columbia