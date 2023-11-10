Canadian content plentiful as this year’s Grammy nominees released

Allison Russell performs during the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Zaleski

Rapper Drake, roots singer Allison Russell and folk legend Joni Mitchell have landed nominations at the Grammy Awards.

It was a comeback for the Toronto rapper, born Aubrey Graham, who ended his years-long boycott of the music awards show by submitting his 2022 album “Her Loss” for consideration. That helped him land four nominations, including best rap album.

Montreal singer-songwriter Russell also picked up four nods, including best Americana album for “The Returner.”

Several other musicians with Canadian ties found themselves among those competing for multiple awards.

Engineer and mixer Serban Ghenea landed seven nominations, including several in the marquee record and album of the year categories for work with Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste.

The Romania-born, Canada-raised pop wizard will compete against himself for record of the year, holding nominations for Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” Rodrigo’s “Vampire” and Batiste’s “Worship.” He also scored album of the year nominations for Swift’s “Midnights” and Rodrigo’s “Guts.”

Ghenea also had a fruitful year with DJ and producer David Guetta in the pop dance recording category. He shares separate nominations for two Guetta hits: “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” and “One in a Million.”

Drake’s collaborations were also in the spotlight.

His work with 21 Savage on the song “Rich Flex” was among the year’s picks for rap performance, while their track “Spin Bout U” got a nod for best melodic rap performance. He rounded out the four nominations with his songwriting effort on “Rich Flex” in the best rap song category.

Russell’s four nominations also included recognition for the song “The Returner” in the best Americana performance as well as American roots song categories. The track “Eve Was Black” was among the nominees for best American roots performance.

The dance categories were populated with a number of other notable Canadians.

Joel Zimmerman, better known as Toronto DJ Deadmau5, shared a nomination with U.S. producer Kaskade for their collaborative self-titled project “Kx5,” which is up for best dance or electronic album

Henry Walter, known as producer Cirkut, picked up a nod for the song “Higher Than Ever Before” by Disclosure, which competes for best dance/electronic recording.

The best folk album race will see Rufus Wainwright’s “Folkocracy” compete against Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Mitchell at Newport,” a live recording of her surprise 2022 comeback concert.

“Belinda Says” landed Alvvays their first Grammy nomination. The Prince Edward Island dream pop band is named in the alternative music performance category.

Toronto hip-hop and jazz outfit Badbadnotgood look to extend their two Grammy wins this year with a nomination in the remixed recording category for their version of “Alien Love Call” by hardcore band Turnstile.

Three-time Grammy-winning conductor and pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin extended his good fortunes at the show by pocketing two more nominations.

The Montreal-born musician will contend for his conducting work on Florence Price’s Symphony No. 4 and William Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony, which is in the running for best orchestral performance, while his work with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and The Metropolitan Opera Chorus for Terence Blanchard’s “Champion” competes for best opera recording.

Other notable Canadian nominees include Victoria-based metal band Spiritbox whose “Jaded” contends for best metal performance, and Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society, led by the Vancouver-born artist, who are up for best large jazz ensemble album for “Dynamic Maximum Tension.”

Vancouver native Ben Wendel’s “All One” stands among the contemporary instrumental album category nominees.

“Star Trek” actor William Shatner competes with an array of fellow celebrities in the best audio book category. Readings by Meryl Streep, record producer Rick Rubin, U.S. senator Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama will vie for a win against Shatner’s “Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder.”

Alongside Russell in the American roots song category is Aaron Allen, a former tattoo artist from London, Ont., whose work co-writing on Billy Strings and Willie Nelson’s “California Sober” earned him his first nomination.

Ryan Gosling, although not a nominee himself, got some love from Grammys voters by association. The songwriters behind “I’m Just Ken,” performed by the London, Ont.-raised actor in the summer blockbuster “Barbie,” will picked as one of the best songs written for visual media.

The 66th Grammy Awards will broadcast Feb. 4 on Citytv and CBS.

READ ALSO: List of Grammy winners in top categories

A partial list of nominees in the top categories at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, announced Friday by The Recording Academy.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste; “The Record,” boygenius; “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus; “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey; “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe; “GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Midnights,” Taylor Swift; “SOS,” SZA.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Worship,” Jon Batiste; “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius; “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét; “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift; “Kill Bill,” SZA.

SONG OF THE YEAR (SONGWRITER’S AWARD)

“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew; “Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift; “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson; “Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt; “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack; “Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe; “Vampire,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Gracie Abrams; Fred again..; Ice Spice; Jelly Roll; Coco Jones; Noah Kahan; Victoria Monét; The War and Treaty.

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; Shane McAnally; Theron Thomas; Justin Tranter.

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus; “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift.

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile; “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste; “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish; “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice; “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson; “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus; “GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo; -(Subtract), Ed Sheeran; “Midnights,” Taylor Swift.

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Her Loss,” Drake and 21 Savage; “Michael,” Killer Mike; “Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin; “King’s Disease III,” Nas; “Utopia,” Travis Scott.

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini; “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne; “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan; “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers; “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson.

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin; “Loading,” James Blake; “Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure; “Strong,” Romy and Fred again..; “Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan.

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters; “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet; “72 Seasons,” Metallica; “This Is Why,” Paramore; “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age.

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys; “The Record,” boygenius; “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey; “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz; “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey.

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

“Since I Have a Lover,” 6lack; “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy; “Nova,” Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy; “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe; “SOS,” SZA.

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Girls Night Out,” Babyface; “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones; “Special Occasion,” Emily King; “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét; “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker.

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

“For Ella 2,” Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band; “Alive at the Village Vanguard,” Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding; “Lean In,” Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke; “Mélusine,” Céline McLorin Salvant; “How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis.

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

“The Source,” Kenny Barron; “Phoenix,” Lakecia Benjamin; “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn,” Adam Blackstone; “The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs; “Dream Box,” Pat Metheny.

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

“To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,” Liz Callaway; “Pieces of Treasure,” Rickie Lee Jones; “Bewitched,” Laufey; “Holidays Around the World,” Pentatonix; “Only the Strong Survive,” Bruce Springsteen; “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3,” various artists.

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

“I Love You,” Erica Campbell; “Hymns (Live),” Tasha Cobbs Leonard; “The Maverick Way,” Maverick City Music; “My Truth,” Jonathan McReynolds; “All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett.

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

“My Tribe,” Blessing Offor; “Emanuel,” Da’ T.R.U.T.H.; “Lauren Daigle,” Lauren Daigle; “Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae; “I Believe,” Phil Wickham.

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán; “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor; “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas; “La Neta,” Pedro Capó; “Don Juan,” Maluma; “X Mi (Vol 1), Gaby Moreno.

BEST LATIN URBAN ALBUM

“Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro; “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G; “Data,” Tainy.

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

“Martínez,” Cabra; “Leche de Tigre,” Diamante Eléctrico; “Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes; “De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade; “EADDA9223,” Fito Paez.

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

“Born for Greatness,” Buju Banton; “Simma,” Beenie Man; “Cali Roots Riddim 2023,” Colle Buddz; “No Destroyer,” Burning Spears; “Colors of Royal,” Julian Marley and Antaeus.

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

“Amapiano,” ASAKE and Olamide; “City Boys,” Burna Boy; “Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys; “Rush,” Ayra Starr; “Water,” Tyla.

BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM

“A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited,” Queen Sheba; “For Your Consideration’24-The Album,” Prentice Powell and Shawn William; “Grocery Shopping with My Mother,” Kevin Powell; “The Light Inside,” J. Ivy; “When the Poems Do What They Do,” Aja Monet.

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

“I Wish You Would,” Trevor Noah; “I’m an Entertainer,” Wanda Sykes; “Selective Outrage,” Chris Rock; “Someone You Love,” Sarah Silverman; “What’s in a Name?”, Dave Chappelle.

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Aurora,” Daisy Jones and the Six; “Barbie The Album,” various artists; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” various artists; “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3,” various artists; “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Weird Al Yankovic.

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Barbie World”; “Dance the Night”; “I’m Just Ken”; “Lift Me Up”; “What Was I Made For?”

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson; “The Fabelmans,” John Williams; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams; “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson.

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff; Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II; Hit-Boy; Metro Boomin; Daniel Nigro.

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“I’m Only Sleeping,” the Beatles; “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “Count Me Out,” Kendrick Lamar; ”Rush,” Troye Sivan.

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Moonage Daydream”; “How I’m Feeling Now”; “Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour”; “I Am Everything”; “Dear Mama.”

Pop Music