American Idol judges Lionel Richie, from left, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan arrive at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of “American Idol” on Monday, April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. The last Canadian singer standing in this season’s “American Idol” has been cut from the reality TV show after making it to the top 10.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

B.C. high-schooler cut from American Idol top 8, calls experience ‘an honour’

17-year-old Port Moody high-school student Tyson Venegas missed the round of 8

The last Canadian singer standing in this season’s “American Idol” has been cut from the reality TV show after making it to the top 10.

Tyson Venegas, a 17-year-old high-school student from Port Moody, B.C., received praise from the judges Monday night for his rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.”

But of the 23-million votes cast by viewers, Venegas found himself among the lowest vote-getters as the field of contenders was pared down to eight.

In a post on Facebook, Venegas thanked fans for their love and support, saying his American Idol journey has come to an end, “but what an honour it has been.”

Another Canadian, 20-year-old Emma Busse from Burnaby, B.C., was sent home by the judges last month when they shortened the list to 20.

Venegas made headlines early this year when he impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan enough to get the season’s first Platinum Ticket for his cover of Billy Joel and Tony Bennett’s “New York State of Mind.”

