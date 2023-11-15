B.C.-based metal band Spiritbox nominated for a Grammy

Band’s single Jaded was nominated for best metal performance

Spiritbox has been nominated for a Grammy. (Spiritbox/Facebook)

Victoria-based metal band Spiritbox has been nominated for a Grammy.

The band’s heavy single Jaded was nominated for best metal performance.

“The experimental aspect of our music is a key part of Spiritbox,” wrote vocalist Courtney LaPlante on the band’s website. “We’re very open with our approach. All we do is make the music we feel compelled to create There’s no grand plan here.”

Jaded is featured on the band’s The Fear of Fear project, which was released on Nov. 3

“The Fear of Fear builds on the band’s momentum from their massively successful 2021 debut album Eternal Blue,” said a statement on Spiritbox’s website.

The 66th Grammy Awards are taking place on Feb. 4, and final voting is being held from Dec. 14 to Jan. 4.

Disturbed, Ghost, Metallica and Slipknot are also in contention for best metal performance.

MusicVictoria