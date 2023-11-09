B.C. artist Pencil Fingerz teams up with T-Pain and Snoop Dogg

The Chilliwack artist known as Pencil Fingerz has created the artwork for a track about to be released by rappers T-Pain (left) and Snoop Dogg.

A Chilliwack artist was tapped to complete the cover art for a new track by rappers T-Pain and Snoop Dogg.

That’s How We Ballin gets it official release this week, but local artist Davis Graham, known better as Pencil Fingerz, already has his hands on it.

Graham is a muralist, art director, tattoo artist, graphic designer and more, and has created work for numerous musicians through his career, including T-Pain. He has been busy promoting the song on his social media channels.

“Driving around bumping an unreleased T-Pain & Snoop Dogg track today, I had to pinch myself. This one is definitely a bucket list gig,” he posted to Facebook, along with a video clip by Snoop Dogg (warning: profanity included in video below) . “That’s How We Ballin drops very soon, can’t wait for you to see the cover I made!”

T-Pain has posted a preview of the track on his TikTok page and said the full song and video would be released Friday (Nov. 10).

A preview of my new song “That’s How We Ballin” with @SnoopDogg is available now exclusively on TikTok 😵‍💫 Use it on your videos, tag me, tag Snoop, and I’m gonna react to my favorite 😵‍💫🤑😵‍💫🤑😵‍💫 https://t.co/s9Ko0bz1tV pic.twitter.com/FkUCy2MYnx — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 6, 2023

