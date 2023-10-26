A night of circus thrills and laughs at ‘Kooza,’ in Vancouver until New Year’s Eve

Three contortionists of “Kooza,” a Cirque du Soleil show at Vancouver’s Concord Pacific Place until year’s end. (Promo photo courtesy Cirque du Soleil)

Cirque du Soleil’s colourful tent has returned to Vancouver for a fall run of “Kooza,” which offers humour, drama, live music and, above all, a night of thrills.

The big-top stage at Concord Pacific Place will be busy for two months of circus shows from Oct. 21 to Dec. 31.

Highlights include a trio of mind-boggling contortionists, hire-wire thrills, bumbling clowns who made everyone giggle, a Wheel of Death act featuring two brave guys and an aerial silk artist who had me wrapped up in her awesomeness. Even the drum solo killed with metal double-kick precision.

More than four dozen performers are “in the round” in the 2,600-seat tent, on the edge of False Creek.

A few views of "Kooza" in #Vancouver on Wednesday night, offering humour, drama, live music and more thrills from @Cirque. MORE IN STORY: https://t.co/WWwuYrirWA pic.twitter.com/JjDTuWF56E — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) October 26, 2023

Since “Kooza” opened in 2007, the production has entertained close to eight million people in 22 countries. It’s billed as “a breathtaking return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil,” and that’s accurate.

In March 2022, Cirque du Soleil was back in Vancouver with a new-look “Alegria,” the company’s first show in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kooza” is more engaging than “Alegria,” and even more entertaining.

Check it out on cirquedusoleil.com/kooza, where regular tickets start at $52. Packages include family, “artist choice” and meet-and-greet seats.