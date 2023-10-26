Three contortionists of “Kooza,” a Cirque du Soleil show at Vancouver’s Concord Pacific Place until year’s end. (Promo photo courtesy Cirque du Soleil)

Three contortionists of “Kooza,” a Cirque du Soleil show at Vancouver’s Concord Pacific Place until year’s end. (Promo photo courtesy Cirque du Soleil)

A night of circus thrills and laughs at ‘Kooza,’ in Vancouver until New Year’s Eve

Cirque du Soleil show entertains at Concord Pacific Place

Cirque du Soleil’s colourful tent has returned to Vancouver for a fall run of “Kooza,” which offers humour, drama, live music and, above all, a night of thrills.

The big-top stage at Concord Pacific Place will be busy for two months of circus shows from Oct. 21 to Dec. 31.

Highlights include a trio of mind-boggling contortionists, hire-wire thrills, bumbling clowns who made everyone giggle, a Wheel of Death act featuring two brave guys and an aerial silk artist who had me wrapped up in her awesomeness. Even the drum solo killed with metal double-kick precision.

More than four dozen performers are “in the round” in the 2,600-seat tent, on the edge of False Creek.

Since “Kooza” opened in 2007, the production has entertained close to eight million people in 22 countries. It’s billed as “a breathtaking return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil,” and that’s accurate.

In March 2022, Cirque du Soleil was back in Vancouver with a new-look “Alegria,” the company’s first show in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kooza” is more engaging than “Alegria,” and even more entertaining.

Check it out on cirquedusoleil.com/kooza, where regular tickets start at $52. Packages include family, “artist choice” and meet-and-greet seats.

Previous story
‘Grinch’ musical to hit Vancouver stage weeks before we welcome Christmas
Next story
From country to pop, 2014 nostalgia to 2023 reality – it’s time for Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’

Just Posted

Police were at the scene of a burned out car at the corner of 229th Street and 68th Avenue Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: One seriously injured in targeted shooting at Langley Starbucks

Pop-up banner image