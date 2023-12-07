West Kelowna fire chief dropping the puck at Canucks firefighters night

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund (right) will be dropping the puck at the Vancouver Canucks game at Rogers Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7. (Vancouver Canucks/X)

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund is joining elite company.

On Thursday night (Dec. 7), Brolund will drop the puck ahead of the Vancouver Canucks game against the Minnesota Wild, as the Vancouver team host their first Firefighters’ Night. The honour will put Brolund in the ranks of royalty, after Prince Harry had the chance to drop the puck ahead of the Canucks game on Nov. 20.

Brolund and the West Kelowna Fire Department were visited by Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford back in September to show their appreciation for their work fighting wildfires. At the time, the Grouse Complex of wildfires had just started to wind down.

On that day, the Canucks donated $250,000 to the Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal.

Now, the Canucks are continuing to honour firefighters with Brolund dropping the ceremonial puck on Thursday night at Rogers Arena. On hand will also be Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry, President of Vancouver Fire Fighters IAFF Local 18 Katrina Davison and Todd Schierling, President of the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association.

Following the puck drop, there will be a moment of silence to honour the firefighters who have died keeping the province safe.

“Firefighters across British Columbia put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities on every shift,” said President of Business Operations Michael Doyle. “This year they rallied to battle wildfires that endangered so many, and we were honoured to have the Canucks for Kids Fund support the BC Red Cross Wildfire Relief Fund.”

Hughes’s grandfather served as a New York City firefighter for 31 years and eventually became the battalion chief. Since then, the team captain started TEAM 43, a ticket donation program that gives fire responders a chance to come to Canucks games.

“Having the chance to meet and thank the firefighters in West Kelowna days after being named captain was a truly special start to my year,” said Hughes. “These are some serious hockey players and fans, and I told them that day that I wanted them to come to a game to say thank you. The fact that we’ve been able to create a firefighters’ night in support of the BC Burn Fund ensures that our support reaches across the province.”

For every ticket sold to Thursday’s game, $10 is going to the BC Burn Fund.

