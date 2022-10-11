VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery prizes incldue a $3.2 million Langley house

Fundraising tickets for the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation now on sale

This Brookswood house in Langley is one of ten top prizes in this year’s Millionaire Lottery fundraiser for the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

One of the ten grand prizes in this year’s Millionaire Lottery fundraiser for the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation is a $3.2 million Langley house with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 5,170 sq. ft. and a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom suite.

It includes over $85,000 in furnishings.

Located in Langley’s Brookswood at 2811 202A St. it’s one of 10 prizes the lottery winner can pick, including eight other houses in various locations, including Vancouver, South Surrey, White Rock, Courtenay, Sooke or Kelowna. Or they can take $2.7 million in tax-free cash. Houses are not currently open for viewing.

For early buyers, there will be three bonus draws, worth over $107,000 total, and an early bird draw worth over $200,000.

Fifty winners will receive $1,000 cash each, and one winner of the Early Bird draw will choose between a 2023 Audi e-tron GT, a “private jet travel experience” or $125,000 cash.

Millionaire Lottery tickets are 2 for $100, 5 for $175, 10 for $300 and 25 for $600. The lottery also includes extra games: the 50/50 PLUS lottery with a maximum prize payout up to $1,200,000 (depending on the number of tickets sold), and the Daily Cash PLUS game returns with 105 days of winning, with a value of all prizes being $310,000.

Millionaire Lottery spokesperson Todd Talbot stands in the $3.2 million Langley house that is one of the top prizes in this year’s draw. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Todd Talbot, Millionaire Lottery spokesperson said this year, the lottery has over 3,000 prizes to win.

“Millionaire Lottery raises necessary funds to ensure that Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute have the world-class medical professionals, technology and research needed to treat all illnesses or injuries, no matter how complex or rare,” Talbot said.

Tickets for the Millionaire Lottery can be ordered online at millionairelottery.com. They will be on sale until midnight, January 12, 2023, or until they sell out.

fundraiserLangley