Grade 7 student Riley Campbell has raised $1,300 selling cookies to help soon-to-arrive Ukrainian refugees. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley girl selling cookies to help soon-to-arrive Ukraine refugees

$1,300 raised, so far, by a 12 year old from Willoughby

A 12-year-old Willoughby girl is helping soon-to-arrive Ukrainians.

Sending help from miles away, Grade 7 student Riley Campbell spent her week selling cookies at various locations around town – all to raise money for refugees coming from Ukraine.

Selling each cookie for a loonie, Campbell has raised approximately $1,300 so far – that includes cash donations she received from what she calls generous community members.

The money raised will benefit a Maple Ridge-based volunteer group called Ridge Meadows Ukrainian Welcoming Committee. The committee aims to help Ukrainians hoping to settle in the area, given that the Canadian government has pledged to take in an “unlimited number” of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Riley had already set up with her cookie stand at five different locations before visiting Timms Community Centre on Tuesday, April 12.

During her one-and-a-half-hour stay at Timms, many people stopped by her kiosk, to buy cookies or simply donate money for the cause.

A student of Sunrise Ridge Elementary in Surrey, Riley was inspired to take the initiative after watching the coverage of the war unfold on television.

“I saw people suffering and dying everyday. and I always wondered… what if that would have been me.”

She started planning for the fundraiser last month, and within a couple of weeks, Riley was ready – selling her first batch at her school.

Next, she went to Surrey’s German language school before visiting Xtreme Cheer and Dance, as well as Langley Community Music School.

She also sold the cookies in her neighbourhood, going door to door.

Riley’s parents helped her connect with businesses for sponsorship, but noted that she managed everything from communication with buyers and suppliers on her own. She even did the packaging on her own.

All the cookies were donated by grocery stores, including Safeway and Save-On-Foods.

Riley’s mother said she is proud of her little girl.

“She has been putting a lot of efforts. I am proud of her for doing this.”

