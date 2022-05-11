VIDEO: It’s McHappy Day

The first big donation of the McHappy Day on Wednesday, May 11 at the Langley Murrayville McDonald’s arrived with volunteer Lanette Salisbury, a Langley realtor who brought a $500 cheque from Homelife Benchmark Realty, then took charge of the prize wheel. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A guest purchased socks at the Langley Murrayville McDonalds on Wednesday, May 11, McHappy Day. Money was being raised for the Langley Foundry and Ronald McDonald House B.C. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley School Superintendant Mal Gill was one of the McHappy Day volunteers at the Langley Murrayville McDonald’s on Wednesday May 11, there to show support for the fundraiser for the Langley Foundry and Ronald McDonald House B.C. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

On McHappy Day, May 11, for the first time, every McDonald’s’s restaurant in Langley was participating in the annual charitable fundraiser.

Franchisee Rob Renaud explained that this year, all 10 McDonald restaurants in the community were raising money for the Langley Foundry as well as Ronald McDonald House B.C.

“We all got together to support Foundry,” said Renaud, who owns McDonald’s restaurant in Murrayville, Langley City, Brookswood and the Langley Walmart.

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is fundraising $2.1 million to build Foundry Langley and renovate an existing building space into an environment that will provide much-needed programs to assist young people.

The first big donation of the day at the Langley Murrayville McDonald’s arrived with volunteer Lanette Salisbury, a Langley realtor who brought a $500 cheque from Homelife Benchmark Realty, then took charge of the prize wheel.

“Everyone’s a winner,” Salisbury advised, as donors spun the wheel to win a prize.

Volunteer Lanette Salisbury encouraged visitors to try the prize wheel at the Langley Murrayville McDonald’s on Wednesday, May 11, McHappy Day. Money was being raised for the Langley Foundry and Ronald McDonald House B.C. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Outside, Township of Langley firefighter Rob Kennedy and volunteer Brooklyn Mace were collecting coin from drive-through patrons.

Brooklyn Mace and Rob Kennedy were collecting contributions at the Langley Murrayville McDonald’s drive-through on McHappy Day. Money was being raised for the Langley Foundry and Ronald McDonald House B.C. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was the 28th McHappy Day, the company’s largest charitable initiative supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and local children’s charities.

All day long, guests could purchase McHappy Day Digital Hearts for a $2 donation or try their hand at a $1 ‘Spin the Wheel’ game for a chance to win menu items like a free cup of coffee or a full meal.

They can treat their feet on McHappy Day with a $5 donation for a pair of McHappy socks, purchase a pin for just a loonie or decorate their wrist with a McHappy Day bracelet with any donation.

McHappy Day is McDonald’s Canada’s largest charity-driven program. Since its inception in 1977, McHappy Day has helped RMHC support more than 436,000 families across Canada.

The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses and 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in Canada give families a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child’s treatment.

More photos from the day can be found on the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

fundraiserLangley