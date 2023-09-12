VIDEO: A new Langley home for winner of 2023 PNE Prize Home

2023 PNE Prize Home Lottery winner Mark Zappa of New Westminster toured his new home in Langley on Monday, Sept. 11, shortly after his ticket was drawn. (Jennifer Gauthier/Special to Langley Advance Times) 2023 PNE Prize Home Lottery winner Mark Zappa of New Westminster toured his new home in Langley on Monday, Sept. 11, shortly after his ticket was drawn. (Jennifer Gauthier/Special to Langley Advance Times) Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and Shelley Frost, President and CEO of the PNE, spoke by phone with the winner of the 2023 PNE Prize Home at Pacific Coliseum shortly after drawing Mark Zappa’s ticket on Monday Sept. 11. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A 53-year-old New Westminster man has won this year’s PNE prize home in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood.

Mark Zappa found out when Shelley Frost, president and CEO of the fair, spoke to him by phone on Monday, Sept. 11, just moments after the winning ticket was drawn by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim at Pacific Coliseum.

“Am I awake right now?” the amazed winner said. “Wow.”

Zappa bought his winning ticket in-person, at a mall in New Westminster.

“I’ve been buying them on and off for years,” he explained.

The single Zappa, a night watchman who volunteers for two different animal shelters, currently rents in New West.

Built by Langley’s Lanstone Homes in a joint venture with Wesmont Homes, his new home, a 3,773 sq. ft. house, sits in the 7500 block of 197A Street in Willoughby, not far from the border with Surrey.

“If I could have picked anywhere in the Lower Mainland to live, it would be Langley,” a delighted Zappa remarked.

He has never owned his own house.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s PNE Prize Home about to open for public tours

Built by Langley’s Lanstone Homes in a joint venture with Wesmont Homes, the 3,773 sq. ft. house sits in the 7500 block of 197A Street in Willoughby, not far from the border with Surrey.

“If I could have picked anywhere in the Lower Mainland to live, it would be Langley,” a delighted Zappa remarked.

“The PNE Prize Home is a beloved tradition and awarding it to its new owner is one of the most special events of the year for our organization,” said Frost.

“This year’s Prize Home showcases state-of-the-art craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and BC building products. We extend our warmest congratulations to Mark, now the proud homeowner of this beautiful Langley home.”

Designed by Brown & Co and furnished by Yaletown Interiors, the Langley house has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, a modern kitchen with Fisher & Paykel appliances, a rec room, and a listening lounge.

The home also includes a one bedroom, one-bathroom legal basement suite.

Total estimated value of the prize package is $2.3 million.

Revenue raised through the PNE Prize Home Lottery supports a variety of agriculture, community, arts and other local programs.

PREVIOUSLY: 2022 PNE Prize Home is ready for occupancy in Langley

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley builder of 2022 PNE Prize Home proud of creation

Langley