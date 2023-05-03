The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team helped to rescue a horse that had fallen in Oliver's canal just days after training for livestock rescue. (ALERT Facebook)

VIDEO: 2 days after training, ALERT helps with rescue of horse in Oliver canal

The horse was escorted safely back to dry land

Two days after training for a livestock emergency rescue, the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team was called in for a real rescue of a horse trapped in the Oliver canal.

ALERT volunteers, including the brand inspector and his team, members of the Oliver Fire Department, and veterinary personnel spent the weekend of April 22 training.

Then, on April 24, the Oliver Fire Department put in a call to the brand inspector for help.

The horse had fallen into the canal, and after a while, the rescue teams were able to direct the horse over to a section where it was able to escape.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animalsrescue

Previous story
Vernon Grannies ready to get dirty sudsing up support
Next story
‘I’m so fortunate’: Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrates 100th birthday

Just Posted

Rising temperatures, followed by heavy rains, will worsen conditions in areas already experiencing flooding in the coming days. Areas in red are subject to a flood warning, meaning river level have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, resulting in flooding. Areas in yellow are subject to a flood watch, meaning rivers levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding may occur. Areas in yellow are subject to a high streamflow advisory, meaning river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected. (Screencap)
Higher temperatures followed by heavy rains mean more B.C. flooding in coming days