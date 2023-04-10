Puppies to power Lower Mainland yoga fundraiser

Money raised to go to non-profit Power To Be

The puppy yoga fundraiser takes place Thursday, May 18. (Karma Healing at Whonnock Lake/Special to The News)

If practising yoga surrounded by puppies is on your bucket list of things to do before you die – then you are in luck.

Karma Healing at Whonnock Lake is hosting a fundraiser at the meditation centre bringing puppies and yoga together – at the same time.

Power to Puppy is a campaign to raise money for Power To Be, an organization that helps create access to nature for youth, families, and adults living with cognitive, physical, financial, and social barriers.

The event takes place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Yoga will take place for the first 45 minutes where participants will get to interact with new six to nine week old puppies during the practice. The last 15 minutes will be dedicated to playtime with the puppies.

There are only 15 spots available and the registration fee is $30.

For more information or to secure a spot email brenda@thrivesolutions.org.

Karma Healing at Whonnock Lake is located at 28064 112 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

For more information about Power To Be go to: powertobe.ca.

