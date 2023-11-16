Paddleboarding B.C. pup featured in fundraising calendar

Vernon’s Rose the Jack Russell mix is featured in the month of June on the national 2024 Companions for Change calendar. (Beacon Communications photo)

A photogenic pup from Vernon has beaten the odds to grace a page in a high-profile fundraising calendar.

Rose, a Jack Russell mix, loves to swim, and even has her own driver’s licence.

Rose has been selected from more than 40,000 entries to star in a calendar that will support pets and pet parents in need.

An adorable photo of Rose on a paddle board, submitted by her owner, Michael, is featured for the month of June in the 2024 Companions for Change calendar.

Getting into the calendar was a highly competitive process with numerous selection rounds and the top 100 finalists going to a public vote.

In addition to Rose, the calendar contains photos of 16 Canadian pets including dogs, cats, a KuneKune piglet, guinea pigs and a hedgehog.

The calendar is available in all Bosley’s by Pet Valu stores across B.C. for a give-what-you-can donation.

One hundred per cent of the donations go to Pet Valu’s Companions for Change initiatives which have raised more than $26 million to support Canadian animal rescues and charities across Canada since 2010.

READ MORE: Beloved Lumby border collie to star in calendar

READ MORE: Happy ending for North Okanagan dogs found in filth

calendarDogsVernon