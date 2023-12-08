Enter the Glow Christmas Carnival

Enter the contest below for your chance to win tickets!

A few kids were given a sneak peak at some of Glow Langley’s 2023 light features, ahead of opening day on Nov. 23. By allowing them to tour the site at night, organizers hoped to gauge their response. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Step beneath the big top, where the festive season entwines with carnival splendo

This year’s highlights include new spectacular lights throughout the showgrounds, a free craft corner filled with imagination and creativity, a captivating scavenger hunt with fun prizes, a Merry Maker’s Market boasting over 20 vendors with treasures galore, live performances featuring holiday harmonies, gourmet food trucks offering mouthwatering culinary delights, expanded spaces providing heat and cover, interactive play zones for the young and young-at-heart, new free carnival-themed mini-games to test your festive fortitude, the return of the beloved Glow-comotive train ride, and for the grand finale, all the attractions, as well as convenient parking, come included with your ticket!

Glow Langley proudly unveils its dazzling “Christmas Carnival” theme, transforming the holiday season into a realm of wonder.

