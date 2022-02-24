8-year-old Williams Lake boy, mom raise $850 for injured, abandoned cat’s surgery

“I don’t know why, but I just love cats,” said Sutter Rowse

Hazel was found abandoned and injured at a transfer station west of Williams Lake. She is recuperating from surgery at the Williams Lake BCSPCA. (Leslie Rowse photo)

An eight-year-old Williams Lake boy and his mom have raised $850 to help their local BCSPCA pay for an injured, abandoned cat’s surgery.

Hazel, a Siamese-mix cat, was found at a transfer station and brought into the Williams Lake BCSPCA.

When Sutter Rowse heard about Hazel the cat’s plight from his mom Leslie, who read about her in an article in the Tribune, he immediately wanted to help.

“I don’t know why, but I love cats,” he told the Tribune. “They are the cutest animals ever.”

Sutter mulled over the idea of how to fundraise and decided a bake sale and his mom’s cinnamon buns would be the best option.

His job was to make the caramel sauce for the buns.

“The recipe is my friend’s mom’s. They were UBC (University of British Columbia) cinnamon buns sold there in the 70s,” Leslie said, adding she’s adapted the recipe slightly.

The Rowses live in Westridge so Leslie posted a notice on the Westridge Subdivision Community Facebook page with a video of Sutter talking about his plan.

“I did not realize how popular it would be,” said Leslie, noting between the sale of 17-dozen cinnamon buns and additional donations he was able to raise the money.

Sutter said he had hoped to raise $100, and was amazed how generous people were, including one neighbour who alone donated $100.

Although it took a bit of work for her to make the cinnamon buns, Leslie said it was a great learning experience for Sutter.

BCSPCA manager Liz Dighton described Sutter as a wonderful young man.

She knows his family because they foster kittens for the SPCA.

“He and his mom will be coming today to pick up four kittens to foster,” she said Thursday, and explained how she has about 15 households on her foster home list. “I will send out an email to see if anyone is available when I need help.”

Hazel is recuperating well from her surgery and will be starting physiotherapy next week.

In the near future, Dighton will put out a notice for applications to find Hazel a new permanent home.

The tip of her hipbone was removed so she is slowly rebuilding all the muscles and strengthening ligaments.

“She can go in the loose room now and walk about, but she cannot jump or she would injure herself,” Dighton explained.

Sutter visited Hazel two times – once to deliver some cinnamon buns to Dighton and her coworkers and on Wednesday, Feb. 16 to deliver the cheque.

“I was really happy I could help,” he said. “I felt really good when I got to give her the money.”

Sutter said Hazel is ‘just like a dog,’ and loves to have her tummy rubbed.

Dighton agreed, adding Hazel definitely appreciated the love he showered upon her.

As the Rowses only have dogs, being able to foster cats is the next best thing for Sutter.

“I hang out in the room with them and play with them,” he said, adding he helps them feel comfortable with humans.

