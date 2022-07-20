VIDEO: Builder of 2022 PNE Prize Home proud of creation

Sean Tilstra, vice-president of Langley’s Westmont Homes, gave the Langley Advance Times a tour on Wednesday, July 20, of the 2022 PNE Prize home his company constructed in a new Langley neighbourhood. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The Langley builder who created the 2022 PNE prize home is pleased with the results.

“It really turned out beautiful,” Sean Tilstra, vice-president of Wesmont Homes, told the Langley Advance Times during a Wednesday morning tour of the 3,408 sq. ft. three-level house, located in a new Langley neighbourhood.

A Tuscan-themed design features open spaces, rustic roof beams with high-end appliances and fixtures, and includes a one-bedroom, one-bathroom legal basement suite that can serve as a mortgage helper or a place for in-laws, Tilstra explained.

Top-end features include a “smart house” system, an EV charger, 12 solar panels, triple-pane windows and an all-electric heat pump system to warm and cool the house.

“Some builders in the area think we spent too much,” Tilstra commented – but he doesn’t agree.

The 2022 PNE Prize home was built in Langley by a Langley builder at. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It is the first time in the PNE prize home’s 88-year history, that it has been located in Langley.

Reservations were being taken for in-person tours of the house online at pneprizehome.ca/guided-tours.

As well, fair visitors will be able to tour a mock-up suite that duplicates the house.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: 2022 PNE Prize Home is ready for occupancy in Langley

In addition to the grand prize, ticket purchasers have the chance to win one of five Chevrolet vehicles, $100,000 in total cash prizes, a Sport Trek Travel Trailer from Woody’s RV World, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle or two Harley-Davidson electric bicycles from Trev Deeley Motorcycles, a $50,000 Yaletown Interiors gift certificate, and a hot tub package from Beachcomber Hot Tubs Group.

Main room of the 2022 PNE Prize home, built in Langley by a Langley builder. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

More photos from the Wednesday viewing can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook Page.

Tickets for the home and other prizes can be purchased by phoning 604-678-4663 or 1-877-946-4663 or going online at pneprizehome.ca.

READ ALSO: PNE Fair to return with daily capacity limits and paid-ticket concerts, starting Aug. 20

BusinessLangley