Small Business Week: B.C. has the largest number of local entrepreneurships in Canada

The week is a chance to recognize the hard work, adaptability and determination of small businesses

The province is celebrating small businesses this week.

Small Business Week in B.C. started Monday (Oct. 16) and wraps up Friday.

“Now is the time to support those who supported us when we needed it most,” Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a statement.

“Supporting our local small businesses not only helps these businesses, but also keeps dollars in the community as we build on our strong economic recovery. The past few years have been anything but normal, and small businesses have felt the impact as they navigate the effects of the pandemic, extreme weather, global labour shortages and economic uncertainty.”

B.C. has seen the highest increase of small business jobs in Canada since 2017, including 4.9-per-cent growth in 2021.

“By continuing to invest in people and acting on the missions laid out in the economic plan, we are creating a stronger, more inclusive workforce, and positioning B.C. as a leader in the global market,” Kahlon said.

“So, I encourage everyone to show your support and appreciation this week, and all weeks, by supporting local businesses in your community.”

There are more than 510,000 small businesses in the province, the government saod.

