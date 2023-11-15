Discover the magic of mushrooms at Kelowna’s Essence Wellness

The shroom shop has been open since Canada Day weekend

Essence Wellness is ready to elevate your life with mushrooms.

The shop has been open since Canada Day weekend, tucked away on the second floor at 246 Lawrence Ave, Kelowna, the shroom shop is said to be a safe space to learn about and purchase mushroom and psilocybin products.

Co-owners Benny Dornan and Danielle Vaughan said the business started slow, spreading awareness by word of mouth, but their membership is really beginning to grow.

“There’s a lot of older folks, a lot of senior citizens,” Dornan said. “People are looking mainly for microdosing and the benefits of that.”

The store carries various products including gummies, chocolate, capsules, and dried mushrooms.

Staff are highly knowledgeable and are happy to answer any questions.

“Psilocybin in a low dose offers relief for PTSD, anxiety, depression,” said Vaughan. “We’ve had people coming in that have had these issues for years. People 60 plus that have dealt with depression or something like that, they’ve come in and they’ve been able to purchase psilocybin in a safe space and it’s helped them.”

Essence Wellness requires customers to sign up for a membership prior to purchase.

Learn more about Kelowna’s shroom shop by visiting essencewellnesskelowna.com.

