Dine Around Happy Hour comes to B.C. restaurants

The series will run until Sept. 30

An event that usually gets foodies excited at the end of January each year, is now a special series that will kick off with a new event taking place this month.

Dine Around Happy Hour will offer special menus from participating restaurants throughout B.C., until Sept. 30.

The British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservice Association (BCRFA) Dine Around Series is a culinary adventure that showcases the vibrant and diverse restaurant scene in the province.

Starting with Dine Around Happy Hour, the BCRFA will now host multiple upcoming events such as Dine Around Brunch in November, Dine Around Lunch and Dinner in January/February, and Dine Around Patios in May/June.

Ian Tostenson, CEO/President at BCRFA said the series provides a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the flavours and hospitality of B.C. restaurants.

We’re excited to expand our traditional January Dine Around program with a new four-part series and are kicking things off with Dine Around Happy Hour, where patrons can indulge in specially curated menus and drinks at their favourite local spots,” he explained.

To find out which restaurants are participating in the Dine Around Happy Hour and for more information on upcoming events in the Dine Around Series, visit dinearound.ca.

