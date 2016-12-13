News
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The British Columbia government is extending its COVID-19 wage top-ups for staff at seniors facilities, but the restriction that limited those workers to one work site has been lifted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. government continues the pandemic wage top-up for care home workers

Province renewing its commitment to ‘temporarily fund the increases’

Kazumi Tanaka appealed to have the dog returned, however that was rejected by the British Columbia Farm Industry Review Board. File photo

Princeton man ordered to pay more than $4K for neglecting dog

The BC SPCA seized Gus the dog in July of this year

Video
FILE - This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on March 4, 2021. A NASA rover on Mars by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed overhead and caught the sound. Scientists released the first-of-its-kind audio Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP, File)

Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet

Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Podcasts
Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers

Carlow Rush and Jackson Fryer. (Funkanometry photo)

PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world

Matt Senf of Sasen Homes. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Nailing It Down: Home Building Budgets

BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte, left, celebrates a field goal with defensive end Obum Gwacham (98) against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

PODCAST: Ageless B.C. Lions kicker Sean Whyte enjoys brilliant 2022 CFL season

Opinion
Jessica Peters is a reporter at the Abbotsford News and a big fan of Father Christmas.

COLUMN: The magic of Christmas isn’t so unbelievable, is it?

 

(Nature Conservancy of Canada handout photo)

OPINION: Conserving forest, grassland and wetland ecosystems in B.C. has global impact

     

    Entertainment
    This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Jake Sully, portrayed by Sam Worthington, in “Avatar: The Way of Water.” (20th Century Studios via AP)

    Can James Cameron’s striking ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ pull off a box-office smash?

    Disney’s new film opens across North America this weekend to massive expectations

    The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Canadian pop superstar has received the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

    Singer honoured for his support of various causes

    Life
    Hector Laguna at Botanist - Lia Crowe photo

    Rooted in culture, steeped in love

    Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect

      Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

      Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

      Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

        Business
        A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A new report says Canada’s housing market is still firmly in correction mode, despite having slowed in recent months. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

        Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer’s market, RBC says

        High interest rates will hold back shoppers in other parts of the country

        FILE - A swan stands between dumped plastic bottles and waste at the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

        Watchdog group casts doubt on Amazon’s claims of reducing plastic

        Oceana estimates Amazon’s plastic waste jumped from 599 million pounds in 2020 to 709 million

        Obituaries

        Wolf Strache

        Dec 17th, 2022

        Henry Epp

        Dec 16th, 2022

        (Gregory) Dale Patience

        Dec 15th, 2022

        Virginia (Ginni) Nelson

        Dec 15th, 2022

        Heather Ketchum

        Dec 13th, 2022

        Hubert Dierksmeier

        Dec 12th, 2022

