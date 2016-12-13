- Search
News
B.C. government continues the pandemic wage top-up for care home workers
Province renewing its commitment to ‘temporarily fund the increases’
Princeton man ordered to pay more than $4K for neglecting dog
The BC SPCA seized Gus the dog in July of this year
Daughter hopes for ‘Christmas miracle’ as B.C. mom’s kidney fails
Former Lytton residents settle in new communities, await town rebuild after fire
Kamloops canine cop earns special treat for hard work
Progress on Indigenous reconciliation calls to action going at ‘glacial pace’: report
Momentous moment as Coquihalla Highway reopens 4 lanes after flood repairs to bridges
Video
Podcasts
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Opinion
Entertainment
Can James Cameron’s striking ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ pull off a box-office smash?
Disney’s new film opens across North America this weekend to massive expectations
The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award
Singer honoured for his support of various causes
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits
‘Touch, sight, sound, smell’ at one theatre in Metro Vancouver showing new ‘Avatar’ movie
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
Reena Virk murder TV series production underway in B.C.
Comedian and actor Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize
Life
Rooted in culture, steeped in love
Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect
Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay
Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur
Business
Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer’s market, RBC says
High interest rates will hold back shoppers in other parts of the country
Watchdog group casts doubt on Amazon’s claims of reducing plastic
Oceana estimates Amazon’s plastic waste jumped from 599 million pounds in 2020 to 709 million
Ottawa aims to reduce size of salmon fishing industry by buying licences
Company holiday parties are back — but with some restraint
Gift card scam catching B.C. holiday shoppers off guard
‘Nobody is winning’: Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
‘Opportunities to invest’: Experts say space business needs boost in Canada
Obituaries
Wolf Strache
Dec 17th, 2022
Henry Epp
Dec 16th, 2022
(Gregory) Dale Patience
Dec 15th, 2022
Virginia (Ginni) Nelson
Dec 15th, 2022
Heather Ketchum
Dec 13th, 2022
Hubert Dierksmeier
Dec 12th, 2022